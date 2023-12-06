ADVERTISEMENT

Waters Corporation invests $16 mn in India

December 06, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Waters moves 300 people from its outsourcing partner Infosys to its newly- opened GCC in Bengaluru’

The Hindu Bureau

India continues to be one of our fastest growing markets and a key location for the talent that we need to drive global customer success and innovation forward, says Udit Batra, President and CEO of Waters Corporation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Waters Corporation, a Massachusetts-based analytical laboratory instrument and software provider, has opened its first-ever Global Capability Centre in the world in Bengaluru with an investment of $16 million.

To start with, the facility will house more than 300 people with software engineering, mechanical engineering technology, product development, data analytics and hardware engineering background.

Prior to starting the GCC, Infosys has been supporting the work of Waters Corporation with a team of 300 people. Now, all these 300 people who were working with Infosys would directly come under the payroll of Waters Corporation’s, said the company in a media conference.

“India continues to be one of our fastest growing markets and a key location for the talent that we need to drive global customer success and innovation forward,” said Udit Batra, President and CEO of Waters Corporation.

