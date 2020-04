US oil prices tumbled into negative territory for the first time in history. The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. oil plunged below $0 a barrel.

May U.S. crude futures plunged to a depth never before seen, settling on the day at minus $37.63 a barrel. This is a decline of around 305%, or $55.90 a barrel.

This is being seen as a troubling sign of an unprecedented global energy glut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How did this happen? And what does this mean for India?