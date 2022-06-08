Business Matters | Why is there a sudden surge of interest around green hydrogen?

K. Bharat Kumar June 08, 2022 21:04 IST

A video explaining what is green hydrogen, why it’s crucial for India to pursue its production and why it’s important to you as a consumer

A video explaining what is green hydrogen, why it’s crucial for India to pursue its production and why it’s important to you as a consumer

Something curious has been happening of late in the Indian industry of late with respect to the production of green hydrogen. Last year, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani had announced their efforts in making inexpensive Green Hydrogen, committing to bringing down cost of GH2 to below $1 a kg compared current global costs that can range between $3 and $6. Why this sudden frenzy over hydrogen? Why should the Indian government have a policy on it? And why should it be green? Why is this important to you?



Our code of editorial values