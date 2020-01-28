Watch | Govt selling 100% stake in Air India

The Union government has invited bids for 100% stake sale of Air India. It has also offered to hive off liabilities worth nearly ₹40,000 crore to sweeten the deal. Besides, the government has announced transfer of management control as well as its complete share in two subsidiaries: low-cost international carrier Air India Express and ground-handling arm AISATS. This is the second attempt in two years by the Narendra Modi-led government at privatising the national carrier. On May 31, 2018, when the deadline for bids closed, not even a single private player had shown interest.

Read more