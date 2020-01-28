Business

Watch | Govt selling 100% stake in Air India

more-in

After drawing zero bids at auctioning a major stake in the national carrier in 2018, the Union government is offering 100% stake sale

The Union government has invited bids for 100% stake sale of Air India. It has also offered to hive off liabilities worth nearly ₹40,000 crore to sweeten the deal. Besides, the government has announced transfer of management control as well as its complete share in two subsidiaries: low-cost international carrier Air India Express and ground-handling arm AISATS. This is the second attempt in two years by the Narendra Modi-led government at privatising the national carrier. On May 31, 2018, when the deadline for bids closed, not even a single private player had shown interest.

Read more

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Videos Multimedia Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 5:31:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/watch-govt-selling-100-stake-in-air-india/article30674894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY