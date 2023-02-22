Watch | Business Matters | Why is the discovery of lithium in Jammu & Kashmir a big deal for India?

Why is the discovery of lithium in Jammu & Kashmir a big deal for India?

The last few days have seen a bit of excitement over the Geological Survey of India’s assertion that Jammu & Kashmir could hold an ‘inferred estimate’ of 5.9 million tonnes (mt).

What does it mean for India? As we figure that out, we will touch upon a little bit of science and some business and industry.

What is lithium?

Lithium is a light metal. Its density is lower than that of water, so it can actually float. It was not formed naturally on earth but is a cosmic metal.

What does that mean? It was likely the only metal produced in the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, according to Cosmos Magazine.

It points out that some scientists believe that when high-energy cosmic rays slam into heavier elements like carbon and oxygen in interstellar space, breaking them up into lighter atoms, lithium could have been created. In 2020, astronomers discovered that a certain type of red giant stars also become lithium factories at the end of their lives, based on a survey of hundreds of thousands of stars.

Why is Li-ion good material for batteries in Electric Vehicles?

Lithium is a highly reactive metal which means that it can hold a lot of energy. Howstuffworks.com points out that using lead-acid technology, it takes 6 kg to store the same amount of energy that a 1 kg lithium-ion battery can handle.

Also, lithium can hold its charge for longer. A Lithium-ion battery loses only 5% charge per month compared with 20% loss in a Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMh) battery. And Lithium can withstand thousands of recharge cycles.

But Lithium batteries degrade pretty quickly and last about 2-3 years. So if ever you buy a battery pack, you will have to check manufacturing dates so that you don’t buy a battery that has been on a store shelf for a long while! And as it degrades quickly, there is no point in reducing usage so as to lengthen battery life. It won’t help!

In volume terms, is the discovery of lithium in J&K significant?

A fortnight ago, the Geological Survey of India found an ‘inferred’ reserve of 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium in Jammu & Kashmir.

However, the estimate in Kashmir is only in the ‘inferred’ category. Which means, we have some ways to go – seven years in the best-case scenario! – before we can mine the lithium there. This estimate was arrived at during a preliminary survey or G3.

Prior to this was the G4 or the reconnaisance survey. After further exploration, the exact reserves will be determined and actual mining could start. Till then, Lithium imports from Australia will have to continue. The India-Australia FTA allows for duty-free import of Lithium.

Why is the J&K inferred reserve such a big deal for India?

