  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Watch | Business Matters: What do Tata’s moves with Air India mean for Indian aviation?

What do Tata’s moves with Air India mean for Indian aviation?

A video explaining where do airlines in India stand in terms of competition and what does the future look like

December 07, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

In January this year, the Tatas took possession of Air India, low-cost operator Air India Express and AI SATS, the ground-handling subsidiary. The aviation sector is moving towards a market in which Air India and IndiGo would be the dominant players.

The aviation advisory firm CAPA India said that in due course the two will control 75-80% of the market. In terms of international market for flights to and from India, the duo’s combined share is expected to go up from 37.8% to above 50%. In other words, servicing of international markets from India, which has been historically dominated by foreign carriers, will see dominance by Indian-owned airlines.

From a profitability standpoint, the pandemic has been unforgiving in terms of bringing travel and hospitality industries to a standstill. Now, with much higher fuel costs and foreign exchange losses, it’s a double whammy for most airlines. 

Where do airlines in India stand in terms of competition? What does the future look like?

Script and production: K. Bharat Kumar

Data collation: Jagriti Chandra

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Johan Sathyadas

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.