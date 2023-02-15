HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Business Matters | Important factoids from the Union Budget 2023

Important factoids from the Union Budget 2023

In this episode we will look at a few of the nuances that have emerged since Feb. 1. But before that we will look at some important factoids

February 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Every time the national Budget is presented, we all check the news as soon as the details are out, as we should.

But if you have followed the Budget over the last couple of decades, you might have noticed that either or both of two things happen in the days following the FM’s speech: either the government clarifies further on a point that was a bit obscure, or the government gives its reasons for taking a decision in a specific area.

That’s why it’s always good to wait for the dust to settle before you form your opinions. 

In this episode we will look at a few of the nuances that have emerged since Feb. 1. But before that we will look at some important factoids.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Bijoy Ghosh and Sidharth MC

Production: Shibu Narayan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.