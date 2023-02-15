Watch | Business Matters | Important factoids from the Union Budget 2023

February 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Every time the national Budget is presented, we all check the news as soon as the details are out, as we should.

But if you have followed the Budget over the last couple of decades, you might have noticed that either or both of two things happen in the days following the FM’s speech: either the government clarifies further on a point that was a bit obscure, or the government gives its reasons for taking a decision in a specific area.

That’s why it’s always good to wait for the dust to settle before you form your opinions.

In this episode we will look at a few of the nuances that have emerged since Feb. 1. But before that we will look at some important factoids.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Bijoy Ghosh and Sidharth MC

Production: Shibu Narayan