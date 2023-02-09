How can ChatGPT change our lives, as we understand it now?

February 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

In November, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT powered by GPT 3.5 to the world. And since then ChatGPT has been on everyone’s lips. Can it change our lives? For the better? For worse? Will some of the job profiles we know today be gone tomorrow? Before we try and boil the ocean, let’s see what ChatGPT can do today.

ChatGPT is a conversational large language model that the company OpenAI developed. The model is capable of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF). It can chat with as a normal chatbot would, give you factual answers to your questions, it asks you further questions if your question is incomplete, corrects its own errors based on your feedback, challenges your assumptions, politely refuses to answer inappropriate questions. Not only that... it can write fresh code, tell you what’s wrong with incorrect code that you feed into it or even give out flowery poetry.

Watch | What is ChatGPT?

Do tech companies believe ChatGPT can really change our lives? They do.

Bloomberg earlier reported citing unnamed sources that Microsoft would invest $10 billion over several years in OpenAI after the $ 1 bn it had invested in 2019 and another round in 2021. For the sake of our Indian viewers, $10 bn is in the region of about Rs. 82,000 crore. No one invests that kind of money if they didn’t believe that something earthshaking wasn’t possible with that investment.

Microsoft is said to have already integrated some of the features of the AI technology in Bing Search esp in the area of image generation.

Microsoft is also said to be integrating Teams software with artificial intelligence features. The software maker listed a range of new features that will be available with Teams Premium including intelligent recap, AI-generated chapters, timeline markers, AI-generated notes and tasks, and live translations.

Google is said to have brought in founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin briefly back from retirement at the invitation of current Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in December, according to a New York Times report. They reviewed Google’s AI product strategy, met with several executives, ideated, approved product pitches – signals that Google is taking the potential threat to its search business very seriously.

Which industries will see impact?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Johan Sathyadas