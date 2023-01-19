Watch | Business Matters | How bad is the ‘winter of funding’ for start-ups now?

How bad is the ‘winter of funding’ for start-ups now?

January 19, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The winter of start-up funding, as they call it in the industry, has certainly set in. The zest with which funds had poured in over 2021 was missing as we progressed over the year 2022.

PwC India says in a recent report that though late-stage start-up deals as well as growth-stage deals were seeing an impact from the global slowdown, the overall Indian start-up ecosystem continued to grow with continuing investments at early stages.

“This segment saw funding growth of nearly 12% in 2022 as compared to 2021. As of December 2022, there were more than 1,800 funded start-ups in India – a base that has consistently grown during 2022”.

Let’s look at some interesting data points:

Arun Natarajan, founder, Venture Intelligence, a data research and analysis firm focussed in the private equity and venture capital space says a couple of trends are evident: One, funds flow into start-ups won’t dry up, and two, the focus will – and it already has started to – shift from B2B to B2C.

But before we gaze into the crystal ball for the future, here’s how the wonderful days of 2021 panned out.

At a time when cost of funds was low and the US Federal Reserve raising rates was not even on the horizon, the likes of pension funds had cash that was almost there for the asking. It was almost like the LPs / GPs (limited partners and general partners) had to merely pick up the cash and invest in companies.

Mr. Natarajan points out that even conservative entrepreneurs began accepting sequential rounds of funding one after another just months apart. In one instance, he points out, a highly conservative company raised $100 mn and in a few months raised another $250 mn. “There is no way that the company could have burned the first $100 mn within the time the next $250 mn came up.”

Where did funds flow in 2022? How would 2023 be different?

