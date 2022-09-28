Business

 Watch | Business Matters: Aren’t Quiet Quitters contributors too?

Quiet Quitting has recently captured popular imagination. Is there something to it or is it a new name for something that is as old as industry itself? 

Quiet Quitters are described as those who continue to be employed in a company but just about do their job and no more. They are not seen as going ‘above and beyond’.

Results of a survey by Gallup referred to in that company’s blog earlier this month indicate that about 50% – and maybe more – of U.S. workers are quiet quitters, and that engagement levels too are dropping.

Some experts we spoke to in India argue that a quiet quitter is not a shirker, that they are only meeting expectations, which is fine. Others say we have to view the level of engagement as distinct from working only a certain number of hours a week and that Quiet Quitters could actually be contributing significantly even if they work only a sane number of hours. And at the other end of the spectrum, you have CEOs like Alibaba’s Jack Ma with his 996 formula – you have to work 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.

This topic brings up several questions.

What are some of the questions that can help employers and employees alike to understand where they stand vis-a-vis each other? Are start-ups guilty of the hustle culture? Are employees who meet expectations not given enough credit?


