Watch | All about world's first global corporate tax

08 November 2021 15:18 IST

A video explainer on the global minimum corporate tax endorsed by the G20 in Rome.

As many as 136 countries entered into an agreement recently to redistribute taxing rights and impose a global minimum corporate tax on large multinational corporations. With the new agreement signed at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, countries want to put an end to tax competition that has over the years forced global corporate tax rates to drop.

