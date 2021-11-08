Business

Watch | All about world's first global corporate tax

As many as 136 countries entered into an agreement recently to redistribute taxing rights and impose a global minimum corporate tax on large multinational corporations. With the new agreement signed at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, countries want to put an end to tax competition that has over the years forced global corporate tax rates to drop.


