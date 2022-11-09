Wartsila to supply gas-fuelled 15 MW captive power plant to Tamilnadu Petroproducts

The order for the two Wartsila 34SG gas engines follows TPL’s decision to shift power generation from heavy fuel oil operation to a cleaner and more efficient natural gas-based alternatives

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 21:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Tamilnadu Petroproducts and Wartsila are seen during the signing ceremony.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Wartsila will supply a gas-fuelled 15.5 MW captive power plant to Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. (TPL) in Chennai under an engineering, procurement and construction contract along with a five-year operation and maintenance agreement. 

The order for the two Wartsila 34SG gas engines follows TPL’s decision to shift power generation from heavy fuel oil operation to a cleaner and more efficient natural gas-based alternatives, the technology group said in a statement. The plant is expected to become operational in spring 2023.

This transition towards greener alternatives is vital for TPL to reduce its carbon footprint in the Manali area. This project has been made possible by the commissioning of a liquefied natural gas terminal at Ennore that enables gas to be piped to the site, said TPL officials. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Wartsila’s gas engines are future-proofed to operate on a fuel mix of natural gas and hydrogen with minimal modifications to the power plant, the company said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Furthermore, the engines are supported by an online gas analyser and advanced operating system to ensure optimal performance of engine despite some variations in the quality of the incoming LNG fuel, Wartsila said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app