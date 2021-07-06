‘Warehousing deals for 8 cities to grow at 19%’

Bengaluru

‘Chennai only city to report growth in FY 2021’

Annual warehousing deals for the top 8 Indian cities will log a compounded annual growth rate of 19% to 76.2 mn sq ft by FY26, said property consultant Knight Frank.

As per projections, for the next five years, between FY22 and FY26, e-commerce segment was expected to take up significant space estimated to be 98 mn sq.ft. approximately, registering an increase of 165% from the preceding period of FY 2017 – 2021 while third-party logistics and other sectors were expected to consume 56% and 43% more space respectively over the same period, said India Warehousing Market Report 2021 by Knight Frank.

However, in FY 2021, the warehousing transactions in these cities (NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad) registered a 23% year–on–year decline to 31.7 mn sq. ft. on account of the pandemic-caused lockdowns, adverse impact on economic activities and occupier decisions.

Ahmedabad and Pune were the worst-hit markets with a decline of 42% YoY each while Mumbai witnessed warehousing transactions of 5.8 mn sq. ft. in FY21, a drop of 23% YoY compared with 7.5 mn sq. ft. in FY20. Chennai was the only city to witness a growth of 4% YoY to 3.5 mn sq. ft. in FY21 compared with 3.4 mn sq. ft. in FY20 while transaction levels remained stable in Bengaluru. according to the study.

Warehousing transaction includes light manufacturing/ assembling apart from storage across e-com, automobile, electronics, pharmaceutical, FMCG, FMCD, telecom, real estate and agriculture.