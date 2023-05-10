ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart set to meet its goal of sourcing goods worth $10 bn from India by 2027, says CEO Doug McMillon

May 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

He also reaffirmed the retailers’ roadmap of strengthening partnerships with Indian communities, expanding opportunities for businesses and fostering transformative and innovative solutions for retail from India to the world

The Hindu Bureau

Doug McMillon  reinforced the retailer’s continued commitment to the country towards building a comprehensive ecosystem. | Photo Credit: CHARLIE KAIJO

Walmart Inc., the Arkansas-based retail corporation, on Wednesday said it was all set to meet its goal of sourcing goods worth $10 billion from India each year by 2027.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon who was touring India to meet suppliers, partners and small and medium enterprises in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru said, India’s unique ecosystem of suppliers would help power Walmart’s goal of exporting goods worth $10 billion from India annually by 2027.

Addressing suppliers, partners, merchants, grantees, artisans and MSMEs associated with entities such as Walmart, Flipkart, PhonePe, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Sourcing in India, Mr. McMillon reinforced the retailer’s continued commitment to the country towards building a comprehensive ecosystem.

He also reaffirmed the retailers’ roadmap of strengthening partnerships with Indian communities, expanding opportunities for businesses and fostering transformative and innovative solutions for retail from India to the world.

“Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term. We are excited about the Indian suppliers and partners who make quality, affordable, and sustainable products for our customers and members around the world,’‘ he said.

Mr. McMillon further said, the retailer would continue to build a holistic ecosystem that includes a wholesale cash-and-carry business, eCommerce platforms, payments and financial services platforms, as well as logistics and supply chain capabilities.

