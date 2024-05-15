ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart lays off hundreds of employees and requires others to relocate

Published - May 15, 2024 08:44 am IST - BENTONVILLE, Ark.

Walmart announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant's campus offices and said it will be requiring most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to office hubs in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area

AP

Walmart announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant’s campus offices.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Walmart on May 14 announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant’s campus offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said it will require most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The news, conveyed via a Walmart staff memo provided to The Associated Press, said the relocations will serve the goal of “bringing more of us together more often.” The memo likewise noted that being together in person “makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster.”

Google has laid off more employees: Report

The memo did not give a reason for the layoffs beyond stating that “some parts of our business have made changes” that will result in job losses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions regarding the reason for the layoffs and why Walmart is working to consolidate other office jobs in Arkansas, New Jersey and California.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US