Walmart, Flipkart make additional investment in Ninjacart

Walmart and the Flipkart Group announced the second round of investment in Ninjacart, a start-up focusing on supplying fresh produce to consumers by leveraging modern supply chain infrastructure and technology solutions, as per the Flipkart Group. This follows the investment made by the U.S. retail giant Walmart and the Flipkart Group in December 2019.

For Ninjacart, this deepens the partnership with Walmart and the Flipkart Group to improve its offerings, as per the release.

Ninjacart is backed by investors including Tiger Global, Accel, Tanglin, Steadview, Syngenta, Nandan Nilekani and Qualcomm.

