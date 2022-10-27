Walkaroo expands Karnataka plant to make PU footwear

M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE
October 27, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Walkaroo has renovated and expanded its plant at Dobbaspet in Karnataka to manufacture polyurethane (PU) footwear.

According to a media statement from the company, the plant, which had a capacity to make 30,000 pairs a day, will now make 50,000 pairs a day. It would mainly to cater to the South-Indian market. Walkaroo has 14 manufacturing units and the one in Karnataka would also function as Walkaroo’s core PU footwear production house for domestic and export markets.

V.K.C. Noushad, Managing Director of Walkaroo International, said, “We have been expanding our brand presence not only in India but also in the global footwear segment. The addition of an exclusive PU footwear manufacturing unit in Karnataka will further strengthen our commitment to fulfil our market demand.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app