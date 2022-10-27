Walkaroo expands Karnataka plant to make PU footwear

Walkaroo has renovated and expanded its plant at Dobbaspet in Karnataka to manufacture polyurethane (PU) footwear.

According to a media statement from the company, the plant, which had a capacity to make 30,000 pairs a day, will now make 50,000 pairs a day. It would mainly to cater to the South-Indian market. Walkaroo has 14 manufacturing units and the one in Karnataka would also function as Walkaroo’s core PU footwear production house for domestic and export markets.

V.K.C. Noushad, Managing Director of Walkaroo International, said, “We have been expanding our brand presence not only in India but also in the global footwear segment. The addition of an exclusive PU footwear manufacturing unit in Karnataka will further strengthen our commitment to fulfil our market demand.”