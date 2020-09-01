Wabtec sets up facility to 3D print parts for MEMEs, manufacturing firms

Bengaluru

01 September 2020 20:41 IST

Wabtec Corporation, a provider of equipment, systems and digital solutions for freight and transit rail locomotives, in collaboration with HP and Redington, on Tuesday opened an additive manufacturing facility for the design and production of integrated 3D-printed components.

Wabtec India Additive Manufacturing Center will offer end-to-end solutions like consulting, part identification, and production for locomotives, transit entities and MSMEs with a view to ramp-up production processes, save overall cost and offer customised solutions to heavy industries, ancillary units and manufacturing firms. It has a mandate to design and prototype 25,000 production parts by 2025.

Gopal Madabhushi, global director, Wabtec Corporation said, “The collaboration with HP and Redington will lend our expertise to a wider manufacturing industry. HP’s 3D printing solutions enable industrial-grade manufacturing with benefits from design to production, including reduction in product design and manufacturing cycle time.”

