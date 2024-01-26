Wabtec bags ₹1,300 brake system order from Siemens

January 26, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mobility Business of Siemens India Pvt. Ltd., for the 9000HP locomotive project for Indian Railways.

The ₹1,300 crore order will provide improved operating performance, efficiency, and safety with the latest technology for the new line of 1,200 electric locomotives, the leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, said in a statement.

Wabtec will be supplying Siemens with brake systems from its Hosur plant for 11 years and maintenance services for 35 years. Siemens will assemble the locomotives at the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat.

“Siemens is firmly committed to transforming rail and mobilising India with cutting-edge technologies and solutions,” said Siemens Head of Mobility Business Gunjan Vakharia.

“The ILS (integrated locomotive systems) series of braking systems is a product ‘Made in India’, which is designed and developed by the India-based engineering team,” said Wabtec Corporation, Senior vice president and India region leader Sujatha Narayan.

