Wabco India to be renamed

18 January 2022 22:54 IST

Wabco India Ltd., which is into advanced braking systems, would be renamed as ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. About 99% of shareholders, including the promoters group and public institutions, had voted in favour of the resolution, the company said in a regulatory filing. A company official said that the name change would be effected after approval from the Registrar of Companies.

Incidentally, on January 5, German auto components company ZF announced a new entity — ZF CVS — to carry on manufacturing, buying, selling and trading in auto ancillary parts (commercial vehicle control systems) for domestic and export markets.

The new division would be a combined entity comprising ZF’s earlier Commercial Vehicle Technology, and the Commercial Vehicle Control Systems formed after ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of Wabco. It will be headed by P. Kaniappan, who is currently the MD of Wabco India.

Headquartered in Chennai, Wabco India has five manufacturing facilities, an advanced technology development centre, a vehicle testing facility, and a nation-wide after-market distribution and services network. ZF’s CVS division is supported by about 25,000 employees based across 61 locations in 28 countries.