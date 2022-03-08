Wabco India renamed ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

German firm ZF has renamed City-based Wabco India Ltd. as ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. with effect from March 7. On Tuesday, ZF said that it had secured all required approvals for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. to rename Wabco. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.is part of ZF’s new Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division, it said in a statement. “This is the latest step in the ‘Refresh India’ strategy we announced last year to strengthen and grow the ZF brand in India," said P. Kaniappan, head, Commercial Vehicle Solutions in India. Wabco India became part of the ZF Group in May 2020 following ZF’s acquisition of Wabco. ZF holds a leading position in e-mobility, digitisation as well as autonomous and networked driving in India. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India said it offers a ‘one-stop-shop' for commercial vehicle industry. It is India’s market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India.



