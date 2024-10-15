ADVERTISEMENT

Wabag secures ₹1,000-cr. order from Indosol Solar for sea water desalination plant

Published - October 15, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag announced that it had secured ₹1,000-crore order from Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd., to set up a 100 MLD sea water desalination plant for the latter’s solar PV manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The order includes the engineering procurement, scope of design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 100 MLD desalination plant, which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years operation and maintenance contract, Va Tech Wabag said.

This desalination plant will be to built to meet the requirements of the 10 GW integrated solar PV manufacturing unit of Indosol Solar in Andhra Pradesh, the water technology firm said in a statement.

“This mega order marks Wabag’s entry into the Solar PV sector which is a key segment for the future,” said Saravanan Krishnan, Head Desalination, India Cluster.

