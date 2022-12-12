Wabag Romania bags repeat order worth ₹260 cr. for industrial waste water plant

December 12, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.’s (Wabag) European subsidiary has secured a repeat order worth ₹260 crore from Purolite S.R.L, Romania for upgrading the industrial waste water treatment plant (WWTP) in the country,

It is an engineering and procurement contract which includes design and engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. It is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period, it said in a statement.

“We have already built a waste water treatment plant for Purolite and this repeat order is indeed a great testament of the trust that the customer has, regarding our capability and competencies. Wabag Romania specialises in design and construction of industrial water plants and this project will be another marquee reference for us,” said Erwin Moetz, CEO – Wabag Romania.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

