  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Wabag Romania bags repeat order worth ₹260 cr. for industrial waste water plant

It is an engineering and procurement contract which includes design and engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. It is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period

December 12, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.’s (Wabag) European subsidiary has secured a repeat order worth ₹260 crore from Purolite S.R.L, Romania for upgrading the industrial waste water treatment plant (WWTP) in the country,

It is an engineering and procurement contract which includes design and engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. It is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period, it said in a statement.

“We have already built a waste water treatment plant for Purolite and this repeat order is indeed a great testament of the trust that the customer has, regarding our capability and competencies. Wabag Romania specialises in design and construction of industrial water plants and this project will be another marquee reference for us,” said Erwin Moetz, CEO – Wabag Romania.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.