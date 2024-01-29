GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wabag inks MoU with PEAK to set up 100 bio-CNG plants

January 29, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has entered into an MoU with Peak Sustainability Ventures (PEAK) to establish 100 bio-CNG plants at sewage treatment facilities across India and other mutually agreed-upon locations in the GCC, Africa and European countries.

The parties aim to harness the unutilised potential of sewage treatment plants and generate bio-CNG which can be used for mobility application in trucks and heavy duty vehicles, and for industrial applications, thereby reducing the need for fossil fuels, the Chennai-based water treatment firm said in a statement.

The business potential for the establishment of 100 bio-CNG plants is expected to be over $200 million and this collaboration aims to generate over 73 million kg of bio-CNG per annum.

Wabag is already producing more than 40 MWh of green energy through its various installed plants.

“With this collaboration, we are taking the next step in our green energy segment to produce cleaner and greener fuel and to support the country’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Shailesh Kumar, CEO – India cluster.

