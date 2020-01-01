Wabag bags ₹1,187-cr. order under Clean Ganga scheme

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) has bagged a ₹1,187 crore order under the Namami Gange Programme in Bihar.

The agreement was signed by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd. (BUIDCO) and DK Sewage Project Pvt. Ltd. (a special arm of Wabag).

It will be implemented by BUIDCO with financial assistance from the World Bank under the NMCG, said the company in a statement.

With this repeat order in Bihar, Wabag will be responsible for sewerage infrastructure in four out of the six zones of Patna.

The scope of the project includes development of sewerage treatment plants (STP) of 150 MLD capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna. Besides, it would design, build and operate sewerage network for a value of ₹940 crore and hybrid annuity worth about ₹247 crore.

The STPs will be enabled to produce renewable energy from the biogas to run the plants leading to lower operating expenditure. Wabag will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the STPs and the sewerage infrastructure for a period of 15 years, Wabag said.

“Wabag will build a sustainable waste water infrastructure for safe discharge of treated sewerage into River Ganga and thus reaffirms its commitment to clean River Ganga,” said Rajneesh Chopra, global head, business development, Wabag.