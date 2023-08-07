ADVERTISEMENT

Waaree Energy raises ₹1,000 crore

August 07, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Waaree Energies Ltd. (WEL), which is into solar energy, said it has raised equity funding of approximately ₹1,000 crore via a second round led by ValueQuest.

The company had earlier raised ₹1,040 crore in the primary round from a clutch of investors including family offices and HNIs.

“The current round of funding will be utilised for another 6 GW of capacity expansion, in addition to the existing capacity of 12 GW,” the company said in a statement. “The additional 6 GW capacity is intended for the manufacturing of solar ingots and wafers, cells and modules. This equity investment is in addition to the PLI Tranche II of ₹1,923 crore awarded by the Government of India,” WEL added.

Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies Ltd., said, “This strategic investment reinforces our vision for a sustainable future and our commitment to revolutionising the solar energy landscape. This funding, we believe, will assist in our growth, expand our market presence, and drive positive change in the renewable energy transition.”

