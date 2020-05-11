Business

VW Polo, Vento get TSI edition

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced its limited TSI edition in the Polo and Vento (Highline Plus variants) that are powered by the compact, powerful and economical 1.0l TSI BS6 engine and mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission.

The TSI edition (limited) of both the models are available at a special offer price. The cars can be booked online and will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India as market opens up. The limited offer price for TSI Edition, HL Plus MT is ₹7.89 lakh for Polo and ₹10.99 lakh for Vento.

Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratise our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers.”

“Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers,” he said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:29:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/vw-polo-vento-get-tsi-edition/article31560585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY