VW Polo, Vento get TSI edition

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced its limited TSI edition in the Polo and Vento (Highline Plus variants) that are powered by the compact, powerful and economical 1.0l TSI BS6 engine and mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission.

The TSI edition (limited) of both the models are available at a special offer price. The cars can be booked online and will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India as market opens up. The limited offer price for TSI Edition, HL Plus MT is ₹7.89 lakh for Polo and ₹10.99 lakh for Vento.

Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratise our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers.”

“Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers,” he said.