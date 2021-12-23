VW, Hero MotoCorp to raise prices

MUMBAI

23 December 2021 22:11 IST

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India and Hero MotoCorp said they would be increasing product prices to offset rising input costs.

Volkswagen said it would raise the prices of Polo, Vento and Taigun from January 1 owing to the rising input and operational costs. “The price revision will be ranging from 2% - 5% depending on the car line and the variant. The price hike will not be applicable to the new Tiguan, launched in India recently,” the company said.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director said the company is keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it would raise prices of its entire model range by up to ₹2,000 from January 4 to offset the impact of higher input costs.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from January 4, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices, it added.

(With PTI inputs)