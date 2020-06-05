Business

VW bolsters pre-owned car business in India

Volkswagen has strengthened its pre-owned car business ‘Das WeltAuto’ (DWA) in India to provide a professional purchase experience and consultation to people interested in buying or selling a pre-owned or used car.

The DWA facilitates buying and selling of multi-brand pre-owned cars and is not restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen.

With a promise to provide competitively priced used cars, thoroughly checked and certified the company provides warranty packages (up to 12 months) to prospective customers.

“Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a due diligence process, which identifies and replaces defective parts and is completely refurbished for sale. Post refurbishment, the car is inspected by a third-party inspector who then certifies the pre-owned car,” the company said.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The current COVID-19 situation has created a demand for accessible and safe individual mobility options.” “We see customers inclined towards the used car segment, which enables them with an affordable vehicle of their choice,” he said.

For a seamless and contactless experience, the company has enabled digitalisation of its used car business. Prospective customers can now buy or sell pre-owned vehicle on the DWA website. Through Das WeltAuto Valuator mobile application, customers can self-evaluate their current vehicle. The whole process is swift and transparent as the valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the ‘Indian Blue Book’.

“Through the Das WeltAuto facilities and the business peripherals attached to it, Volkswagen aims to shift the used car business segment from an unorganised to organised segment,” Mr. Knapp said. “We intend to offer a digitally enabled, professionally managed, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options. We are confident DWA will gain the momentum and be relevant in the post COVID era,” he added. There are 105 Das WeltAuto facilities across India providing this service.

