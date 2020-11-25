VW adds six centres aimed at businesses

MUMBAI

25 November 2020 22:11 IST

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the expansion of its corporate business centres by adding six new facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, taking the total number of such centres to 30 in India.

“The corporate sector contributes nearly 60% to our business, marking a successful achievement of introducing 30 CBCs across India,” Ashish Gupta, brand head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said. The company also announced that Priyesh Kumar will take charge as the head of sales, while P. Ravichandran will be the new head of dealer development. This will be effective December 1, 2020.

