VST Group plans expansion across verticals in India, abroad

September 16, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Chennai

VST Group plans to expand business in all the three verticals it operates in, Managing Director Arun V. Surendra said.

The 113-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered business conglomerate is a franchise dealer for luxury and sports cars in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, manufactures farm equipment and runs deposit-taking NBFC Gove Finance Ltd.

In the automotive dealership business, VST Group plans to double its touchpoints to 100 from the present 50 in the next three to four years, and in the farm equipment space it aims to triple revenue to ₹3,000 crore by FY26 by investing in emerging markets and through product innovation.

“Due to the changing lifestyles, we are seeing a rise in luxury car sales in Tamil Nadu. It has crossed the pre-COVID level by more than 30-40% across all brands. Hence, it calls for expansion,” he said in an interview.

With a better road network and increasing urbanisation of Tier II & III cities, expansion across all brands had already commenced and would continue over the next two years. This entailed an investment of ₹300-400 crore for land, building and machinery.

VST Group was the preferred partner for 11 major brands including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar-Land Rover, Porsche, Kia, Volkswagen, BYD, Ducati, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Honda, according to the MD. The dealership business had clocked revenue of ₹2,000 crore in FY23.

Stating that more than 90% of VST tractors and tillers were sold in the Indian market, Mr. Surendra said the group planned to increase the share of exports to about 8-10% in the coming years by entering new markets such as the U.K. and Mexico.

During FY23, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. (VTTL) posted revenue of ₹1,006 crore. It has a tractor plant at Hosur, makes power tillers at Malur and has a components and implements unit at Mysuru. VTTL also has a joint venture with Czech-based Zetor Tractors in India to make tractors under the VST Zetor brand.

“The first tractor of 50hp will be rolled out this year. With this launch, the share of VST in the higher horsepower sector in tractor volumes is expected to increase to 20% in the next two years,” he added.

Besides, VTTL has a minority stake in the U.S.-based start-up Zimeno Inc., a leading electric tractor manufacturer. VTTL is the main supplier of the tractors from India while final assembly happens in the U.S.

“Additionally, we are actively pursuing strategic collaborations with global players to develop electric tractors for both domestic and international markets,” Mr. Surendra said.

Gove Finance is the lending arm of the group for commercial vehicle customers. “Going forward, we are planning to invest/partner with fintech companies to make the entire credit analysis of a customer more seamless and quicker,” he added.