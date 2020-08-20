Volvo Trucks to deploy tractor trailer for Delhivery

Bengaluru

20 August 2020 22:34 IST

Volvo Trucks, in collaboration with supply chain firm Delhivery, will deploy an articulated, telemetrics-driven tractor-trailer combo for quick and cost-effective cargo movement. The company said with Delhivery, it worked on a long-haul tractor trailer — Volvo FM 4x2. Volvo Trucks said these custom-built solutions will enhance the efficiency of express cargo movement through trailers of higher capacities , maintaining an average running of over 20 hours a day and 3,00,000 km in a year. These tractor trailers will revolutionise the industry by delivering efficiency and productivity which is more than double compared to the current range of vehicles in India.

“Our efforts are in line with the government’s ambition of reducing the logistics cost of the country. Volvo will work towards better solutions that will render faster turn-around time, higher uptime of the trucks, safer and comfortable trucks that will enable the driver deliver increased productivity,” Volvo Trucks said in a virtual media conference on Thursday.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors said, the logistics industry needed trucks that would set benchmarks in vehicle uptime, reliability, load carrying capacity and running km per year, to meet the demands of the e-commerce business. “With the changing ground realities, the logistics industry is gearing up for new opportunities, which will revolutionise the long haul transport industry. To meet this market requirement Volvo is changing gears in India.”

According to Per-Erik Lindstrom, senior V-P, Volvo Trucks International, India had already caught up with the global standards of transport efficiency. Geographies like China and a few other south-east Asian countries, which were similar to India, a few years ago, changed from rigid trucks to high performance and higher capacity tractor trailer concept.