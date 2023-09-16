HamberMenu
Volvo showcases born-electric car C40 Recharge

The Swedish luxury carmaker said its core offerings of safety and luxury form an integral part of C40 Recharge, whose introductory ex-showroom price is ₹ 61.25 lakh

September 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
C40 Recharge, which gives a range of 530 kilometre under one pedal drive option, also features a 360-degree camera,  blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and 7 airbags.

C40 Recharge, which gives a range of 530 kilometre under one pedal drive option, also features a 360-degree camera,  blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and 7 airbags. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Volvo Car India on Saturday showcased its born Electric Car–C40 Recharge in Bengaluru. This is the second EV from Volvo in India and would be assembled at the company’s plant at Hosakote in Karnataka and it comes with an 11 kW charger.

The Swedish luxury carmaker said its core offerings of safety and luxury form an integral part of C40 Recharge, whose introductory ex-showroom price is ₹ 61.25 lakh. Bookings for the C40 Recharge are exclusively online and can be done on the Volvo Car India Website.

C40 Recharge born electric comes with 408 hp, 660 Nm torque, Li-Ion type battery at 78 kWh and a battery warranty of 8 years/160,000 kms. Its   large panoramic sunroof minimises glare and provides effective UV protection, claimed Volvo Car.

C40 Recharge, which gives a range of 530 kilometre under one pedal drive option, also features a 360-degree camera,  blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and 7 airbags.  

