Volvo sees dip in 2019 sales growth, pegs it at 5%

Volvo Cars India is forecasting a dip in its 2019 sales growth due to the upcoming general elections and capacity constraints, among other things, said CEO Charles Frump.

“In the last two years, we had posted 28% and 30% growth. This year, we are tapering it out to single-digit due to the general elections, credit tightening, sluggish growth in four-wheelers and capacity constraints,” Mr. Frump said. “The year 2019 is going to be a tough year,” he added.

“While the industry clocked 5% growth during 2018, we had grown faster. This year too, we will outpace the industry, but not like in the previous years. However, I am keeping it at 5% for the entire year,” Mr. Frump said.

During the calendar year 2017 and 2018, Volvo had sold more than 2,029 cars and 2,638 cars respectively.

Low penetration

India had a very low level of penetration in the luxury car segment, he said, and added that the country accounted for only 1% of the total global share compared with China (7%), Sweden (17%) and Germany (20%).

Lauding the Centre’s move in lowering the customs duty on electric vehicle parts, he said the firm would be rolling out plug-in hybrid cars assembled in Bengaluru, by end 2019.