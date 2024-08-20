GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volvo Group inks pact with two Chennai firms to source fossil-free parts

Published - August 20, 2024 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Volvo Group Head of Sealings & Suspensions PU, Mokrane Brahmi (second from left) and Head of Circularity & Remanufacturing, Mark Bamber announcing the tie up with Rane Madras and Madras Engineering Industries.

Volvo Group Head of Sealings & Suspensions PU, Mokrane Brahmi (second from left) and Head of Circularity & Remanufacturing, Mark Bamber announcing the tie up with Rane Madras and Madras Engineering Industries.

Volvo Group has joined hands with two city-based supply chain partners to source fossil-free components from them to reduce CO2 emissions as part of Volvo Group Trucks plan to achieve climate neutral by 2040.

“We have collaborated with two key supply partners – Rane (Madras) Ltd and Madras Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd., (MEI) and potentially it would result reduction in CO2 emission by 13,000 tonnes annually,” Volvo Group Head of Circularity & Remanufacturing, Mark Bamber said while addressing the press.

In all, the Swedish based firm has tied up with three city-based firms so far. The first one being Brakes India Ltd. during June 2022 for sourcing green castings. In the last two years, it had resulted in reduction of CO2 emission of 1,00,000 tons.

“We are committed to becoming a climate neutral company by 2040 and we began our journey in 2022. It is extremely challenging to find a supply chain partner. Our role is to maximise resources and minimise waste,” he said.

In collaboration with Rane Madras, Volvo Group has developed fossil-free tie rods and linkages, essential components that steer the wheels of Volvo trucks. These products are manufactured using 100% renewable energy and would lower emissions by 600 tons annually.

In the case of MEI, Volvo Group will create fossil-free ferrous castings. They are produced using 100% renewable energy and metallic scrap without virgin materials such as pig iron. Components from both supply partners are set to be introduced in Q1 of 2025.

“The reduction could amount to several thousands tons per year, if implemented across other supply partner, producing similar components,” said Volvo Group Head of Sealings & Suspensions P.U. Mokrane Brahmi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.