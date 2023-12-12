HamberMenu
Volvo debuts electric excavator in Indian market

December 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) on Tuesday debuted a 50-ton electric excavator, futuristic all-electric road compactors, and also unveiled electric wheel loaders in the Indian market for customer trials, in Bengaluru.

Volvo CE debuted EC500 50-Ton Electric excavator, futuristic all-electric road compactors, DD40 Electric and PT220 Electric and also unveiled EC80 Electric and L120 Electric wheel loader.

With a maiden commercial launch of EC500 Electric, India’s first grid-connected electric excavator in the 50-ton class, Volvo CE said it had pioneered a transition in machinery and construction with zero-emission. “We stand at the forefront of an Indian earthmoving equipment market projected to reach a phenomenal 10-15% CAGR over the next five years. This surge is driven by the growing demand for clean technologies,” said Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director of Volvo CE India.

