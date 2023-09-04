ADVERTISEMENT

Volvo Car unveils born electric C40 Recharge crossover at ₹61.25 lakh

September 04, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra during the launch of Volvo’s C40 Recharge car, in Mumbai, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Volvo Car India has introduced born electric C40 Recharge, a crossover, at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹61,25,000 plus applicable taxes.  Bookings for the same will commence from September 5. Bookings for the C40 Recharge will be exclusively online and can be done on the Volvo Car India Website, the company said. This is the second EV model from Volvo in India to be assembled at the company’s plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka and it comes with an 11 kW charger. “The launch of the C40 Recharge is in line with our endeavour to launch one new electric model every year in India. The C40 Recharge is Volvo’s first born electric car and offers leather free interiors and some remarkable features that clearly distinguishes it as a full-electric car in a sporty and contemporary way,” Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, unveiling the car.  “The C40 Recharge showcases Volvo’s core value of responsible styling that incorporates the brands high standards of safety while offering sustainable mobility solutions,” he added.

