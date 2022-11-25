Volvo Car India starts delivery of its locally assembled electric SUV

November 25, 2022 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

XC40 Recharge which comes with a range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge, claims the company.

The Hindu Bureau

Electric-powered Volvo XC40 cars. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Volvo Car India commenced the delivery of its full electric XC40 Recharge, claimed to be India’s first locally assembled luxury electric SUV, from its production facility in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 24, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said it was indeed a milestone for Volvo to have delivered the first of India’s assembled pure electric XC40 Recharge luxury SUV. “This is historic as this marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030,’‘ he said..

According to Mr. Malhotra, Volvo’s first electric SUV, XC40 Recharge which comes with a range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge, has garnered an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India. “We already have close to 500 advance orders with us, and we will be delivering around 100 of them before the year-end.’‘

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cars / automobile

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US