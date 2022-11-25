Volvo Car India starts delivery of its locally assembled electric SUV

November 25, 2022 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Volvo Car India commenced the delivery of its full electric XC40 Recharge, claimed to be India’s first locally assembled luxury electric SUV, from its production facility in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said it was indeed a milestone for Volvo to have delivered the first of India’s assembled pure electric XC40 Recharge luxury SUV. “This is historic as this marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030,’‘ he said..

According to Mr. Malhotra, Volvo’s first electric SUV, XC40 Recharge which comes with a range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge, has garnered an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India. “We already have close to 500 advance orders with us, and we will be delivering around 100 of them before the year-end.’‘

