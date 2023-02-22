ADVERTISEMENT

Volvo Car India raises prices of mild hybrid trims by up to 2%

February 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The prices of the mild hybrid variants of XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 have been increased by 1-2%

PTI

The prices of the mild hybrid variants of XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 have been increased by 1-2%, the automaker said in a statement.

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said it has hiked prices of its Mild-Hybrid models by up to 2% in order to offset the impact of duty hike in the Budget.

The prices of the mild hybrid variants of XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 have been increased by 1-2%, the automaker said in a statement.

Subsequent to the price increase, the ex-showroom price of the XC40 B4 Mild Hybrid will be ₹46.4 lakh; XC60 B5 Mild Hybrid at ₹67.5 lakh; the S90 B5 Mild Hybrid at ₹67.9 lakh; the XC90 B6 Mild Hybrid at ₹98.5 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted towards marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

Volvo's newly launched pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge, all other petrol mild- hybrids namely, XC90 SUV, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90, are being locally assembled at the Bengaluru plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US