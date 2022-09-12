VoltUp ties up with Adani Electricity, Hero Electric for battery swap service in Mumbai

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 12, 2022 22:10 IST

Battery swapping start-up VoltUp has announced the roll-out of its services in Mumbai in tie up with Adani Electricity and Hero Electric.

Starting with 120 docks in 10 locations between Goregaon and  Borivali in the western suburbs, the plan is to add 50 locations by year-end to cover the stretch from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar. 

The three entities are looking to operationalise 500 such battery swapping solutions centres across Mumbai by 2024, catering to over 30,000 riders daily.

With this tie-up, VoltUp said it aims to provide instant energy to independent delivery partners with Zomato, for whom charging their 2-wheeler batteries proves to be challenging. 

Siddharth Kabra, co-founder & CEO VoltUp, said, “In a fast-paced city like Mumbai where time is always of essence, enabling riders to instant battery swapping will empower them to grow economically while doing away with range anxiety.”

“Adani Electricity’s dense network and Hero Electric’s manufacturing of advanced and affordable products resonate with our business model of providing a complete green solution to the EV industry. This partnership will not only act as a catalyst in pushing the envelope of smart mobility in India, but will also integrate green energy for charging batteries,” he said.

Advanced lithium batteries will be provided as a subscription to lower the initial investment in the 2-wheeler, the firm said. 

