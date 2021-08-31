Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said the prices of Polo and Vento models would increase by 3% and 2% respectively effective September 1 on account of rising input costs. The price increase will not be applicable on the GT variant of Polo, the company said. Customers who have booked their vehicles by August 31 have been protected from this price hike.
Volkswagen to hike Polo,Vento prices
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
August 31, 2021 23:31 IST
