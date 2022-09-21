With commodity prices at an elevated level, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that it will increase the prices of its models by up to 2% effective October 1. A company spokesperson attributed the the price rise to “rising input costs.” The company’s models include sedan Virtus, SUV Taigun, hatchback Polo and sedan Vento.
Volkswagen Passenger Cars to increase prices from Oct. 1
