Volkswagen India unveils new Tiguan at ₹31.99 lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Tuesday unveiled the new version of its utility vehicle Tiguan at an introductory price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

“With the launch of the new Tiguan, Volkswagen India has fulfilled its commitment of launching four ‘SUVWs’ by the end of 2021. The Volkswagen Tiguan is our best-selling SUV across the world…We are confident that our SUVW, the new Tiguan will further increase and excite the unique customer base of our flagship SUVW in India,” said Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The Tiguan, the company said, is locally assembled at the Aurangabad facility, and is based on the MQB platform. “Bookings are now open for the new Tiguan with customer deliveries beginning mid-January 2022 onwards,” it added.