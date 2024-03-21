GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Volkswagen India to unveil first EV ID.4 by year-end

March 21, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Volkswagen India on Thursday announced it will unveil ID.4, its first electric vehicle by the year-end. Without announcing a price band, the company also said the EV will be imported from Germany as a completely built unit.

Volkswagen showcased ID.4 at its Annual Brand Conference this year, along with new ICE variants.

“ID.4 will be the first battery electric car to be introduced in India. Globally Volkswagen is leading electrification and our goal is to take our products to other market,” Michael Mayer, ED, Sales International, Volkswagen said.

Volkswagen also unveiled GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants of TaigunSUV that are available for booking now. It also showcased a concept based on the Virtus sedanlikely to begin sales in the second half of 2024.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India while making the announcements said, “In 2023 we reported 8% growth in sales as compared with 2022. We are planning to grow our sales by 10% to 15% this year supported by new products.”

Mr. Gupta said the company would expand its dealers and servicing network from 193 to 230 touch points.

