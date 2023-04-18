ADVERTISEMENT

Volkswagen India introduces new variants of Taigun, Virtus

April 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Volkswagen India has announced the introduction of three new variants of its existing models to woo customers. Market introductions of these new variants will commence June 2023 onwards.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, accessibility and customer centricity is the focus of our brand. Taking customer feedback on board, we have democratised the GT badge by enhancing the variant offerings on our Performance Line.”

“We have introduced three new variants – Virtus GT Plus manual, Taigun GT Plus manual and Taigun GT DSG – giving our customers a host of variants to choose from,” he said.

Along with introducing the new Lava Blue color across the Taigun and Virtus line-up ,the company has also introduced ‘GT Edge Limited Collection’ which will comprise carlines with the GT Badge in limited volumes, he said.

“The GT Edge Limited collection will comprise the Virtus GT plus (DSG and Manual) in an exclusive Deep Black Pearl finish and the Taigun GT Plus (DSG and Manual) in Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte finish,” he said.

In-line with government regulations to enhance the adoption of safety among occupants, the seat belt reminder is now standard in the Taigun and Virtus manufactured from April 1, 2023, the company said.

