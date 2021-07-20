Volkswagen dealerships to get a new look

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the implementation of new brand design and logo across all its 150 dealerships in India.

Following a phase-wise approach, it has already implemented 30 touchpoints in phase 1 and plans to complete the remaining during 2021.

Through the new brand design and logo, the company “aims to make people’s lives brighter with their products, along with showcasing a young and vibrant identity and to be more inviting to its customers, both new and existing.”

Additionally, as a part of this strategy, it will also provide behavioural training to its entire staff, including frontline personnel such as salesmen and service advisors, to make them more customer oriented.

“The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India,” said Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

“By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers.”