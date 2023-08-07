Volatility, uncertainties marred fund raising via equity issues in FY23, says SEBI in annual report

August 07, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

Fund raising through equity issues in 2022-23 (FY23) was down 32% as compared to 2021-22 (FY22), according to the annual report of Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) which was released on Monday.

“There was moderation in fund-raising activity through equity issues during FY23. Volatility in the secondary market, uncertain macroeconomic environment and relatively subdued performance of many listed equities slowed down resource mobilisation through public issue of equites,” the market regulator said in the annual report.

While fund mobilisation through equity issues was down 32% as compared to the previous year, there was a growth of 27% in fund mobilisation via debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the report though equity markets witnessed heightened activity in terms of number of issues during FY23, the amount raised declined across public and private mobilisation as “it was weighted down due to high inflation fuelled by geographical uncertainties and consequent monetary tightening.”

According to the annual report, Indian capital markets facilitated resource mobilisation amounting to ₹9.8 lakh crore in FY23, a growth of 4.6% over the previous year. The funds were raised by corporates, infrastructure entities using instruments such as equity, debt, Alternative Investment Funds, REITs, and InvITs.

“Of the total resources mobilised during the year, equity and debt segments accounted for ₹9.2 lakh crore of capital formation,” SEBI said.

The regulator said though demat accounts continued to rise to 11.4 crore in FY23, the incremental addition slowed down, “possibly on account of base effect, intermittent market fluctuations and subdued trend in new listings on the main board.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.